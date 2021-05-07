Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%.

NYSE:HBB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

