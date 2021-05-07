NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.540 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 288,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

