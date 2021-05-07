TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,606,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.79.

