$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 636.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 77,705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 345,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034,664. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

