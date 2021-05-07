Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $930,185.92 and approximately $45,389.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00087115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00783492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.87 or 0.09045815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

