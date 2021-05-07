Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $85.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STRA. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.39. 6,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,937. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $36,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Strategic Education by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 59,678 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.