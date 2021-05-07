Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMC. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,723. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

