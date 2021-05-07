ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 71,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.