DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 3,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,715. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $670,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $72,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $3,008,000.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

