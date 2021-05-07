Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.30. 6,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

