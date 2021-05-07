Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,171. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $573.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

