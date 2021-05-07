ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $14.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $658.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.45. ASML has a 12-month low of $283.31 and a 12-month high of $675.65.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.