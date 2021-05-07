Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.48.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.88. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

