Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,950. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

