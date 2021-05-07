Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.68.

DPZ stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.56. 22,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,932. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.80. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $7,659,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

