Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,090,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,346,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.