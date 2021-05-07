Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE stock remained flat at $$9.23 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 232,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.