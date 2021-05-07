Warrior Met Coal’s (HCC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 22,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $829.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.