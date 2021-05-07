Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $18.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of CGEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. 133,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 373,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

