Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.45.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.52. 73,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,724. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,252,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

