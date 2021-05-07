EchoLink (EKO) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.21 million and $350,358.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00783826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.66 or 0.09040538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046590 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

