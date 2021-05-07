Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $409.00 at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $390.08.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.63. 20,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $375.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.