Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $164.33 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $164.33 million and $2.50 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,860.35 or 1.00407386 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00052132 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012280 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00197515 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003975 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
