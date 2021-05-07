Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $164.33 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $164.33 million and $2.50 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,860.35 or 1.00407386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00197515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

