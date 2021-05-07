$47.02 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post $47.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the lowest is $46.24 million. Camden National reported sales of $46.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $186.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Camden National stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.18. Camden National has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $711.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Camden National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden National by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

