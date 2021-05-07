Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Tops One Day Volume of $318,839.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $318,839.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030507 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003690 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,605,587 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

