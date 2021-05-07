Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

CLLS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,990. The company has a market capitalization of $738.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

