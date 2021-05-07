Playkey (PKT) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Playkey has a market cap of $1.38 million and $111,451.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00783826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.66 or 0.09040538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046590 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

