AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $88.90.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

