BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. BGSF has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGSF. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

