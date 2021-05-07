Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Kintara Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,462. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

