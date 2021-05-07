Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.56.

Digi International stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 3,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Digi International has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

