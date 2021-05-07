Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.56.
Digi International stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 3,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Digi International has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digi International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.