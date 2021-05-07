Needham & Company LLC Cuts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.05. 10,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,128. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after buying an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

