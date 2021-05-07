Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NBIX stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

