Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.06.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $151.11. 39,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

