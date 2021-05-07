Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

