Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 3,189 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.09. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

