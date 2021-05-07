Auxano Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,909. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

