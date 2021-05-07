Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 509 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $75.25. 64,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,782,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

