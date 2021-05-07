Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.21.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 6,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Stantec has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.