Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.17.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE:WCN remained flat at $$123.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 23,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,418. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $123.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.