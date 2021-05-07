Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

TXT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Textron by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

