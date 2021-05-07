Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,519.82

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,519.82 ($19.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,446 ($18.89). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,492 ($19.49), with a volume of 75,554 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 64.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,522.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.42.

In other news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total value of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

