BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.60

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $2.90. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 111,438 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

