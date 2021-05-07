Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.14

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 25840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

In related news, Director James E. Cline acquired 50,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth acquired 10,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

