J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.40

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $178.40 and last traded at $178.28, with a volume of 11613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,737. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

