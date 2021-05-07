Wedbush Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $122.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $104.47. 19,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,822. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.04%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,871 shares of company stock worth $10,629,869 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.