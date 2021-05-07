St. James’s Place (STJPF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS: STJPF):

5/7/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/4/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/30/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/30/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/23/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2021 – St. James’s Place was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2021 – St. James’s Place had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. 607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,420. St. James’s Place plc has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

