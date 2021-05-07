Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.37). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 124,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.77.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.