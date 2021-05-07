Credit Suisse Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $98.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.84.

DELL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

