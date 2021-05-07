OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

OSUR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 42,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,882. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.67 million, a PE ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 257,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after acquiring an additional 203,155 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 201,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

